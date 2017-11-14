Vancouver’s most versatile new voice SonReal debuts a moving video tribute to his late father, “My Friend,” on VIBE today (Nov 14). The legendary Babyface and Charlie Handsome assisted in making this touching number — which digs deep into the relationships between fathers and sons.

“My father’s name was Glenn Stephen Hoffman. He passed away of a heart attack last year while I was on tour,” Sonreal tells VIBE. “My parents divorced when I was 15 and my dad always had a very hard time with that. He was an incredible person… one of the funniest people I can think of, but he suffered from mental health issues and alcohol abuse.”

The solemn video features the rising artist strumming away on his guitar as the stormy skies eventually turn to sunshine symbolizing how there is always light at the end of even the darkest tunnel. Sonreal also opened further about how his father’s passing has affected him.

“In the years leading up to his death he became less of a father figure to me and more of a very dear friend. We would talk on the phone for hours, bullshitting about pretty much anything under the sun while he sat there smoking cigarettes with the tv playing in the background,” he continues. “He was one of my biggest fans. He knew all the lyrics to all my songs and always expressed how much he believed in me. When he passed away, I was terrified to write a song about it because I️ felt as though no song would do justice to his spirit. Despite that feeling, in April 2016, two month after he passed, I sat down in my home studio one night and wrote something special for “My Friend.” This is the music video directed by Dane Collison… one of my best friends who got a chance to spend time with my father. Enjoy.”