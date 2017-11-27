Starting your day off with voices that make you want to give this Monday (Nov. 27) your very best is always a great way to kick-off the week after Thanksgiving Day. On Sunday evening (Nov. 26), this year’s edition of the Soul Train Awards took place on the West Coast and housed some of R&B and Gospel music’s most notable vocalists.

While artists like SWV, Bruno Mars, Toni Braxton, Solange and more took home trophies, those memorable moments weren’t the only events that left a lasting impression on the audience and viewers at home.

Similar to the gathering of lyrical minds for BET’s annual Hip-Hop Awards, the Soul Train entity continued its young tradition of hosting a Soul Cypher with artists that elevate listeners to another level. For this year’s edition, Bilal, Fantasia, Faith Evans, and Mali Music had audience members and viewers on their feet while host Erykah Badu made sure the instrumental (The Isley Brother’s “Footsteps in the Dark”) continued its course.