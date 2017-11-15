A Southwest Airlines pilot was busted with a loaded gun at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday (Nov. 15). The 51-year-old man was arrested for “unlawful use of a weapon” after TSA officers found the 9mm pistol, with seven rounds of ammunition, in his carry-on bag.

Southwest said that it was “aware” of the incident, which occurred at around 4:45 a.m., and working alongside the appropriate authorities to gather more information.”

“We have no further information to share at this time,” the company said in a statement to ABC News.

TMZ reports that two pilots were found with guns and placed in handcuffs, though it is unclear if both were arrested.

