Southwest Airlines Pilot Arrested For Bringing Loaded Gun To St. Louis Airport
A Southwest Airlines pilot was busted with a loaded gun at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday (Nov. 15). The 51-year-old man was arrested for “unlawful use of a weapon” after TSA officers found the 9mm pistol, with seven rounds of ammunition, in his carry-on bag.
Southwest said that it was “aware” of the incident, which occurred at around 4:45 a.m., and working alongside the appropriate authorities to gather more information.”
“We have no further information to share at this time,” the company said in a statement to ABC News.
TMZ reports that two pilots were found with guns and placed in handcuffs, though it is unclear if both were arrested.
