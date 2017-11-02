Stalley connected with his Atlanta squad, Migos, for a funky new jam, “My Line.” Quavo, Offset and Takeoff assist the MC in his quest to stop the phony folks from calling his smartphone.

The Ohio rapper is set to release his upcoming Tell the Truth: Shame the Devil album on Nov. 17. It serves as Stalley’s fourth solo album.

