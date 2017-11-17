Stalley’s latest project Tell The Truth: Shame The Devil features all the moods on feelings chart, making it another consistent release from the lyrical maven.

Released at the stroke of midnight Friday (Nov. 17), the Ohio native is joined by the likes of Migos and Young Scooter on the EP. With production by Atlanta’s Super Mario (Young Thug, 2 Chainz), Stalley comes with reflections about the wins and losses that make up his life’s journey. “Jean Jacket” combats his battle with depression and refusal to bend to the status quo, while “Style God” drips of black man magic.

“I want them to understand the growth,” Stalley tells VIBE Thursday (Nov. 16). “There’s a lot of aggression, but it’s confident aggression. It’s definitely me being assertive and letting the people that have supported me what’s been going on these past few months. It’s all in the music.”

Tell The Truth is a trilogy, with the other two projects currently under wraps.

As for the rapper’s favorite track? “If I have to pick a favorite song, it would have to be “Turtle Van.” That’s all I’m gonna say.”

And it looks like the fans agree with him.

Stream Tell The Truth: Shame The Devil below.

