Statik Selektah Reveals ‘8’ Tracklist, Releases “Put Jewels On It” (Feat. Run The Jewels)

Statik Selektah is more than ready to drop his eighth studio album. This week, the Boston-born producer posted the official rundown for 8 on the ‘Gram, and revealed the handful of gems that will appear on his upcoming LP. Among his forthcoming collaborations with the likes of Cypress Hill, House of Pain, Raekwon, and No Malice, Statik will also include lost verses from the late Prodigy and Sean Price.

In addition, the album holds features from G-Eazy, Westside Gunn, Conway, Termanology, Joyner Lucas, Curren$y, Juelz Santana and plenty more. Along with the tracklist, the Showoff Records CEO also dropped off the next single from his eighth album featuring Run The Jewels called “Put Jewels On It.” Killer Mike and El-P sound off in true RTJ fashion by spitting their own gems.

“I came up on some brain-blown-full-of-smoke, living-in-a-Terrordome, that-kid-born-to-kill-a-king-with-my-hand shit,” raps El-P. “Put ’em up, runners run amok, gonna gun ’em up

Sun ’em up, what a run of luck, I’m a ton of fun.”

Look out for Statik Selektah’s 8 album via Duck Down Records in stores Dec. 8th. Stream his first-ever RTJ assisted single “Put Jewels On It” and check out the full tracklist below.