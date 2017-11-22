Stella Artois’ Holiday Gift Pack Makes A Festive Return

Still looking for something to bring to your next “Friendsgiving” or holiday party? To kick off the celebratory moments or festivities at any get-together, Stella Artois re-introduces its limited edition Stella Artois Holiday Gift Pack.

The 3-piece pack comes with one corked, 750ml jumbo bottle and two limited edition holiday chalices to fit any festivity calling for some sort of corked libation.

The green, 750ml jumbo bottled is now available for the suggested price of $6.99 while the gift pack can be sold for $19.99 at select retailers nationwide. For more information on where you can find a gift pack, visit Stellaartois.com.

