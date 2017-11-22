It looks like Swizz Beatz could be cookin’ up something in the studio, thanks to an eyebrow-raising Instagram photo featuring J. Cole.

READ: From The Bronx To Harvard: Swizz Beatz Just Graduated From Business School

“Told you I’m in Album mode !!!!” the producer captioned a photo published on Tuesday (No. 21). “@realcoleworld good vibes and Magic Zone☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ the graduation is over !!!”

Told you I’m in Album mode !!!! @realcoleworld good vibes and Magic Zone☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ the graduation is over !!! A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:11pm PST

There’s no word exactly on what the twosome, both adorned in black, could be working on. However, with a recent Harvard Business School degree under his belt, Showtime has lot of free time in his schedule.

READ: J. Cole Says Colin Kaepernick “Sacrificed His Dream” To Fight Police Brutality, Racial Injustice

Swizz’s last full-length solo album, One Man Band Man, was released in 2007, and we’re sure fans of both artists are looking forward to some new heat. Fingers crossed for something bigger to come in the new year.