Watch SZA’s Stripped Down “Go Gina” Performance For Vevo ‘Lift’ Series

SZA teamed up with Vevo for their new Lift video with an angelic performance of “Go Gina.” The six-week campaign features other groundbreaking artists starring in exclusive videos, private performances, behind-the-scenes footage and more.

The TDE songstress and her guitarist set the mood in a tranquil forest where she falls deep into a musical spell set on by the setting’s earthy ambiance.