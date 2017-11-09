SZA’s ‘The Weekend’ Goes Platinum, Thanks Fans For ‘Best Bday Gift Ever’
On Wednesday (Nov. 8), SZA’s Cinderella run continued after notching her second platinum single with “The Weekend.”
Upon hearing the news — on her 27th birthday, no less — the affable singer gushed on Twitter about nabbing another plaque stemming from her freshman effort, CTRL. “YO YALL TOOK A SONG THT WASNT A FUCKING SINGLE AND MADE IT PLATINUM!!!??AHH I LOVE U MORE THAN CHEESE!THANK U 4 THE BEST BDAY GIFT EVER,” she wrote.
READ: SZA Confirms She’s Working On An Album With Mark Ronson & Tame Impala
Since the release of CTRL, SZA’s debut effort has garnered acclaim and also a bevy of accolades, as well. Last month, she received a gold plaque for CTRL, in addition to a platinum one for her Travis Scott-assisted single “Love Galore.”
READ: Interview: SZA, Khalid & Aminé Rank Their Favorite Halloween Films
“Dis feel like really big jewelry,” she wrote on Instagram last month in reference to her newly-earned plaques. “THANK U FOR CHANGING MY LIFE IN WAYS I NEVER IMAGINED! Thank each of you for connecting w this album and making me feel less lonely..less inadequate. Thank u for building this family with me. Thank u for a relationship I couldn’t buy or explain… Thanks for giving this raggedy Ann (something) to smile about. I LOVE YOU #plaqueduhshawty #CTRL #TDE.”
Check out SZA’s celebratory tweet below.
YO YALL TOOK A SONG THT WASNT A FUCKING SINGLE AND MADE IT PLATINUM!!!??AHH I LOVE U MORE THAN CHEESE!THANK U 4 THE BEST BDAY GIFT EVER 🙏🏾💕💗 https://t.co/9ruKzuu05c
— SZA (@sza) November 9, 2017
This article was originally published on Billboard