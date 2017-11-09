On Wednesday (Nov. 8), SZA’s Cinderella run continued after notching her second platinum single with “The Weekend.”

Upon hearing the news — on her 27th birthday, no less — the affable singer gushed on Twitter about nabbing another plaque stemming from her freshman effort, CTRL. “YO YALL TOOK A SONG THT WASNT A FUCKING SINGLE AND MADE IT PLATINUM!!!??AHH I LOVE U MORE THAN CHEESE!THANK U 4 THE BEST BDAY GIFT EVER,” she wrote.

Since the release of CTRL, SZA’s debut effort has garnered acclaim and also a bevy of accolades, as well. Last month, she received a gold plaque for CTRL, in addition to a platinum one for her Travis Scott-assisted single “Love Galore.”

“Dis feel like really big jewelry,” she wrote on Instagram last month in reference to her newly-earned plaques. “THANK U FOR CHANGING MY LIFE IN WAYS I NEVER IMAGINED! Thank each of you for connecting w this album and making me feel less lonely..less inadequate. Thank u for building this family with me. Thank u for a relationship I couldn’t buy or explain… Thanks for giving this raggedy Ann (something) to smile about. I LOVE YOU #plaqueduhshawty #CTRL #TDE.”

Check out SZA’s celebratory tweet below.

YO YALL TOOK A SONG THT WASNT A FUCKING SINGLE AND MADE IT PLATINUM!!!??AHH I LOVE U MORE THAN CHEESE!THANK U 4 THE BEST BDAY GIFT EVER 🙏🏾💕💗 https://t.co/9ruKzuu05c — SZA (@sza) November 9, 2017

