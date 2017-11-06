T.I. Shows Support For Meek Mill After Prison Sentence: “This Too Shall Pass”

meek-ti-getty-1510017031
CREDIT: Getty Images

Meek Mill could be looking at spending at least two years in state prison, but he has lots of support in his corner. After the Philly native was sentenced to a maximum of four years for probation violation Monday (Nov. 6), T.I. took to Instagram with a few words of support.

READ: Meek Mill’s Alleged Assault Case Gets Thrown Out Of Court

The leader of the Hustle Gang showed his loyalty with a throwback pic alongside Meek and a little motivation. “This too shall pass,” Tip wrote. “You got this!!! God places the heaviest loads on the strongest backs. We got real love for [you] out here KING.”

Meek’s legal issues stems from a decade-old drug and gun case, and the seemingly harsh sentence has rehashed a social media debate about racial disparities within the justice system.

Check below for messages to Meek from T.I., and more.

READ: Meek Mill Shows He Has No Fear And Sticks A Front Flip Off A Trampoline

Tags: meek mill, T.I.