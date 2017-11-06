Meek Mill could be looking at spending at least two years in state prison, but he has lots of support in his corner. After the Philly native was sentenced to a maximum of four years for probation violation Monday (Nov. 6), T.I. took to Instagram with a few words of support.

The leader of the Hustle Gang showed his loyalty with a throwback pic alongside Meek and a little motivation. “This too shall pass,” Tip wrote. “You got this!!! God places the heaviest loads on the strongest backs. We got real love for [you] out here KING.”

Meek’s legal issues stems from a decade-old drug and gun case, and the seemingly harsh sentence has rehashed a social media debate about racial disparities within the justice system.

When you realize Meek got more jail time for riding a dirt bike then a cop would for shooting an unarmed African American.. pic.twitter.com/64LtHAUzv8 — Born Again Hooligan (@ArizonaVerSe) November 6, 2017

Obviously Meek does need to make better/smarter decisions but 2-4 years for something so trivial is SUPER OD. — Kim. (@_KimChanel_) November 6, 2017

Meek Mill gets 2-4 years in state prison for violating probation for a case he beat 10 years ago. The Philly DA election is tomorrow. Take your ass to the pols. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) November 6, 2017

Meek Mill’s experience with Philadelphia courts and probation is one of the great miscarriages of justice that no one takes seriously. — jeff deeney (@jeff_deeney) November 6, 2017

More proof that our criminal justice system is a joke https://t.co/PR007Z3jAr — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 6, 2017

Was wit u then & WE STILL WIT U NOW!!! This too shall pass. You got this!!! God places the heaviest loads on the strongest backs. We got real love for u out here KING. 🙏🏽

Praying for my brother @meekmill right now. God sometimes puts the toughest battles on his strongest soldiers. I'm here for you man!!!! My brother for life…Always here for you man!!! This storm will pass…Stay strong & keep your head up 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

To be yung Blac and successful YOU ENEMY NUMBER 1. HOLD YO HEAD @MeekMill streets chose u💪🏽🏁 — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) November 6, 2017

