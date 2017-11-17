T-Pain Returns With ‘OBLiViON,’ His First Album In Six Years

After six long years, T-Pain dropped his highly anticipated follow-up to rEVOLVEr, entitled OBLiViON.

The 16-track album, which the autotune master noted could possibly be his final album under RCA, features guests such as Chris Brown, Wale, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Blac Youngsta appears on the previously-released “Goal Line,” while Tiffany Evans can be heard on “Textin’ My Ex,” and “F.B.G.M.” features Young M.A.

There was much speculation on when the album would be released, but now that it’s here, we couldn’t be more grateful.

“We did it team,” T-Pain captioned on Instagram. “Tears of joy are in order and will be allowed for approximately 1 hour. After that. It’s back to work. Congratulations team!”

Stream the album below.