T-Pain and Lil Wayne may have dropped a joint album earlier in the year, but it looks like there’s a money issue between them that dates back almost a decade. The 32-year-old Grammy winner says he’s entitled to royalties from Wayne’s Tha Carter III album according to lawsuit filed against Young Money, TMZ reports.

In the suit, T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Productions claims that YM owes him for producing Weezy’s double-platinum 2008 single “Got Money,” which he’s also featured on.

Tha Carter III marked a major turning point in Wayne’s career and lamented his selling power. Aside from moving more than 3 million units, the album’s lead single, “Lollipop,” became the New Orleans’ rapper’s first No. 1 hit on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

T-Pain’s suit against Young Money reportedly asks for at least $500,000, and includes a cut for his artist, Young Frye, for producing “How to Hate” off Tha Carter IV.

Legal woes have become a never-ending story in the house of Young Money, and Tunechi could be looking to permanently dismantle the record imprint as his lawsuit against Cash Money Records has yet to be resolved.

According to The Blast, Wayne filed documents requesting a court appointee to “supervise” the operations of the label’s joint venture with Cash Money or “order the termination of Young Money Label joint venture and appoint a liquidator.”

The site reported that Birdman filed a response seeking to block Weezy’s demands on grounds that he’s still under contract with Cash Money and shouldn’t be authorized to shut down Young Money.

