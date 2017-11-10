T-Pain Lives With Drunken Regrets On New Song “Textin My Ex”

T-Pain knows all the repercussions of hitting up any former lover, but he’s willing to risk it all on his new single “Textin My Ex.”

For the last few months, the Florida rapper/singer has been teasing the release of his long-awaited fifth album OBLiViON with collaborative efforts like “Goal Line” with Blac Youngsta and “F.B.G.M.” featuring Young M.A. After spending his time touring around the country, T-Pain is trying to stay focused on his grind, but gets caught up texting his ex on his new single.

Pain takes his fans on a mellow trip through his mindset as he contacts his former flame. The Nappy Boy rapper recruits Tiffany Evans to help make his point on “Textin My Ex” about confronting the drama from his past lover over production from Dre Moon, who has crafted beats for Beyonce, Drake and Future.

OBLiViON is expected to drop very soon via Nappy Boy Entertainment/Konvict Muzik/RCA Records.