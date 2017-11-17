Stream Talib Kweli’s New Album ‘Radio Silence’

Talib Kweli isn’t one to remain silent about the issues that plague the black community. Over the last few months, the Brooklyn MC has been pushing his eighth studio album, and fighting back against the racist Internet trolls one tweet at a time. So much so that his Twitter account was briefly suspended.

Months after releasing his joint project The Seven with Styles P and breaking free from his short-lived Twitter jail sentence, Talib Kweli delivers his Radio Silence album.

The project comes complete with 11 inspirational records that fuel the fight for human rights around the entire world. Talib also shares tunes for the soul like “All Of Us” with Jay Electronica & Yummy Bingham and “Write At Home” featuring Bilal, Datcha, and the legendary Robert Glasper — along with scattered rambunctious records like “Chips” featuring Waka Flocka and “Knocturnal.”

Along with the album, Talib dropped the official video for his collaborative effort with Anderson .Paak called “Traveling Light.” Watch the video below, and purchase Talib Kweli’s eighth studio album Radio Silence here.