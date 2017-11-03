Tamar Braxton’s mother is calling out Vincent Herbert. Evelyn Braxton spoke to TMZ at LAX on Friday (Nov. 3), where she accused Herbert of abusing her daughter and warned that someone could “get killed” if he doesn’t seek counseling.

“Keep his hands off of my child. Stop before he hurts her or kills her,” Evelyn said of what she would like to say to Herbert. “I love Vince but I don’t want him to kill my child. As simple as that.”

When asked for her reaction is Tamar forgave Herbert, she stated that the 44-year-old music producer needs professional help.

“I think that if a person really means what they’re doing then they’ll go and get help. I think he needs to go and get counseling before someone gets killed.”

Last month, Tamar filed for divorce from her husband/manager after nearly a decade of marriage. In the divorce docs, the”Blind” singer requested full custody of their 4-year-old son, Logan, and no spousal support for Herbert who is reportedly looking to reconcile.

The couple’s relationship woes will play out on the new season of their reality show Tamar & Vince premiering Nov. 9 on WEtv.

