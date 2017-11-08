Tamar Braxton has some things to get off of her chest about the apparent breakup of her marriage to Vincent Herbert. The “Blind” singer spilled her “truth” in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday (Nov. 8) putting Herbert on blast for being deceptive, and possibly unfaithful.

“You don’t have to like me [and] while I’m woke, I can see that most of you don’t now..even when you did,” she wrote. “But it’s ok, because I don’t..well, didn’t like me either. I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together, to see a smile on someone who has seen us smile on their face hoping we could offer them hope, faith, love [and] dignity that I️ once possessed. But the truth is all of those things are not within the marriage of Tamar & Vince…at least not anymore.”

Braxton went on to explain that she didn’t want to stay married for face value. “I decided I didn’t want to be married for the sake of saying so. I wanted to have a relationship,” she added. “Someone to share my/our dreams, our successes, our failures, our past, present [and] future with..[and] not finding out sh*t online. Some of us have been living a LIE!”

She also spoke about an explosive argument with Herbert, where he told her to “get the f*ck out” of his house. “We can argue & u can tell me to [get the f*ck] out of ‘your’ house when I’m the house of cards? None of this is ok,” she wrote adding, “[and] while I’m not pushing anyone out of the door..I’m just telling you what has pushed me out of mine! That LAST time was the LAST time.”

Braxton and Herbert tied the knot in 2008, and have a 4-year-old son, Logan, together.

Read her full post below.

