Taraji P. Henson To Sell Million Dollar Chicago Condo
Taraji P. Henson plans to start anew at another swanky location. According to Variety, the veteran actress listed her spacious condo in Chicago for $1.525 million. Henson originally purchased the home for $1.408 million.
Planted within the Streeterville area, the three-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms living space features state of the art furniture and hardware and boasts a stunning view of Lake Michigan and other Chicago attractions.
The award-winning actress temporarily lived in the Windy City to film Empire, FOX’s hit series which airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST. She also has a residence in Los Angeles.
Within the film sector, Henson will star in a high-energy, action role for the film Proud Mary where she plays a no-nonsense hitwoman. The film will land in theaters on Jan. 12.