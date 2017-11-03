After making a standout guest appearance on Young Jeezy’s “Cold Summer”, Tee Grizzley continues the momentum with his new track and visuals. Celebrating the victories and losses that he has experienced throughout his life, the Detroit hustler drops off the motivational song, “Win.”

The video features the Detroit rapper recreating his environment before the fame as we first watch him at home hanging with the guys,and inside a makeshift recording booth rapping his passionate bars like there’s no tomorrow. It’s all rags to riches from there as we watch him graduate to a huge mansion, and of course, luxury whips.

Fellow Midwest spitter Lil Durk makes a cameo in the video, returning the favor after Tee Grizzley previously made an appearance in his “Distance” video with Lil Reese.