Anok Yai had no clue one photograph would change her life. The teen, who went viral during homecoming season for her stunning looks, has landed a major modeling contract.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Yai signed to Next Management after attending Howard University’s homecoming festivities. Yai, 19, crossed paths with photographer Steven Hall who shared a photo of the fashionable Plymouth State University student.

Saw her right at the end of Yardfest. Stunning @anokyai #huhc #huhomecoming #theyard #fro #curlyhair #darkskin #sudanese A post shared by TheSUNK|The Shit U Need 2 Know (@thesunk) on Oct 21, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

In an interview with The Boston Globe, the South Sudanese beauty says she figured the photo would bring her a few followers, but nothing too crazy. “My phone just started vibrating rapidly for a long, long time,” Yai said. “At first, I honestly thought someone made a meme of me or something.”

Admirers of the photo helped petition the idea of a modeling contract, which was something that always passed Yai’s mind. “It was a dream that I always wanted, but I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen,” she said. Several agencies vied for the student, but Next Management caught her attention.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba7Xc-GjvV1/

Yai plans to continue studying biochemistry while enjoying her modeling gigs in a part time manner. “Thank you to everyone that’s supported me along the way; hope you follow me on this journey,” she shared on the place that started it all–Instagram.

Excited to announce that I am now signed with @nextmodels Thank you to everyone that's supported me along the way; hope you follow me on this journey #TheNextNext A post shared by Anok (@anokyai) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

