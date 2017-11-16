Destiny Tomkins, the teen who was suspended from her position at Banana Republic for wearing box braids, is hitting the company where it hurts.

The New York Daily News reports Tompkins has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the retailer for their actions. The suit, filed on Monday (Nov. 13), claims the regional manager faced no consequences for her involvement in the October incident. Tompkins claims that after regional manager visited the Westchester location, she was reprimanded for her box braids by her manager.

“He told me that my braids were not Banana Republic appropriate and that they were too “urban” and “unkempt” for their image,” she said in a viral Facebook post about her manager, Michael Gennis. “He said that if I didn’t take them out then he couldn’t schedule me for shifts until I did.” The company fired the manager, but the regional manager is still employed.

Banana Republic, it’s parent company Gap Inc., Gennis and regional manager Jill Matejunas are named in the suit. Tompkins is looking for $1 million in damages.

The retailer told the outlet they wouldn’t “comment on pending litigation.” They also reiterated they have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination and harassment.

