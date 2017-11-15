Terry Crews Speaks With ‘Good Morning America’ On Hollywood Agent’s Alleged Sexual Assault

In mid-October, Terry Crews shared with his followers and friends on Twitter that he was reportedly sexually assaulted by a Hollywood agent named Adam Venit. In a series of tweets, the popular actor wrote that he decided to share his story following the string of reports on Harvey Weinstein’s reported sexual violence against women.

Now, in his first public sit-down since revealing this encounter, Crews remained honest and open as he revisited that night. On Good Morning America, the 49-year-old father-of-five said the incident occurred in 2016 at a party he and his wife attended alongside Adam Sandler. He was groped by Venit twice and said he was left in a state of bewilderment at what transpired.

“I have never felt more emasculate, more objectified. I was horrified,” he said. “I went over to Adam [Sandler] right then and there and said, ‘Man, come get your boy. What is his problem?'” You can view the full testimony above.

Last month, Crews sent a powerful message to his Twitter followers on empathy and providing a safe space for victims to share their stories.

