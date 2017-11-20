Terry Glenn, Former NFL Player, Dies At 43

On Monday morning (Nov. 20), former NFL player Terry Glenn died from a car crash in Dallas, Texas, ESPN reports. The Pro Bowl member was 43.

At 12:18 a.m., the Irving Police Department received a call about the accident. When they arrived on the scene, law officials deemed that a car crashed into a barrier and the driver “was ejected from the car,” ESPN notes.

Throughout his NFL career, Glenn has played for Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and the Dallas Cowboys.

An investigation into the crash is underway.