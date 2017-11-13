A party at the University of North Texas to celebrate homecoming was interrupted…by the floor completely buckling under the weight and pressure of partygoers early Sunday morning (Nov. 12). Minor injuries were reported after the floor of the third level of a campus apartment building collapsed.

“According to Denton Fire Captain Brian Glenn, initial calls came in just before 2 a.m. Sunday when the collapse prompted a second floor sprinkler system to go off at The Ridge at North Texas,” reads the site.

According to WFAA, about 30 students were present at the party, and thankfully, no one was present on the second floor of the complex. However, Carley Carroll, a sophomore who lives on the second floor, said that her belongings including her computer and TV were destroyed.

Abiola Busari, who hosted the party and was one of the people who fell through the floor, said that the party started getting out of hand when people he didn’t invite began showing up.

“At this time, the university has offered assistance to about 30 UNT students who live at The Ridge, a private facility in the City of Denton,” wrote a spokesperson for the school in regards to the students living in the building who have been displaced due to the damage.

“The assistance being offered includes access to short-term temporary housing, meals, and advocacy with faculty for any issues related to their classes or study (i.e. needing books or computer access). The university is only able to assist the students who reach out to the Dean of Students office seeking help.”

Witness videos of the damage below.