Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are bringing their family life to your living room television screens in their new VH1 series, Teyana & Iman, Deadline reports. The newlywed couple will take after T.I. and Tiny’s signature T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which ended after five seasons.

The program will reportedly air on February 19 and will follow the couple during the 2017 New York Fashion Week, on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV VMA Awards, and raising their adorable daughter, Junie, while spending time as a family.

Additionally, the show is executive produced by the couple alongside a production team from Banijay Studios. We’ve got a feeling these two will definitely give us #RelationshipGoals vibes. Watch a short trailer for Teyana & Iman’s first season below.