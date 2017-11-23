Thanksgiving is here and Black Twitter is back at it with the always hilarious (and oddly accurate) hashtag #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies.

For the reader who isn’t black or a person of color, Thanksgiving in a black household is…different. Yes, there’s love, laughter, non-stop jokes and a Spades game that will last longer than it takes to impeach Donald Trump.

But you can also rest assured there will be many side eyes, shady moments and pure disappointment when you and the rest of the relatives learn who’s making the ‘tata salad. (Not potato salad, but ‘tata salad)

Sitting next to your favorite cousin and clowning family members on the low you can’t stand. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/sA89aMTTQT — ‍♀️ Ree Ree (@AwkwardlyReeRee) November 18, 2017

Or that moment you think you’re about to smash some sweet potato pie but then you realize you fell for the jig.

When you ready to kill some sweet potato pie but then realize it’s actually pumpkin pie #thanksgivingwithblackfamilies pic.twitter.com/dZmFD4pwQx — Jamal (@JBe11z) November 21, 2017

#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies

When you walk into the kitchen and they already started cleaning the dishes. pic.twitter.com/HtuJFkIoB5 — YT | YahNello0o (@YahNellooo) November 23, 2017

*January 19, 2018* Me: Ma, what’s for dinner? Mom: them thanksgiving leftovers. I told you I ain’t cooking#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/mokdPtPkuY — James TheLordIsMyShephard Ferris (@ferrisxwheel) November 21, 2017

For the cousin who believes health is wealth, unfortunately you may be S.O.L on Thanksgiving.

Vegan cousin: you know what they do to those animals

Me: nah what #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/ylWXrSegZX — Don (@AWXVN) November 17, 2017

And then there’s that moment when your grandma let’s you rock despite what your mother may have said.

When your mom says you’ve had enough to eat but your grandma says “Let that baby eat” #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/aANzrjnlCr — RJ (@itsRJHill) November 22, 2017