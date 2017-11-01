Disney Announces ‘The Lion King”s Official Live-Action Cast

Fans of the Disney classic The Lion King can finally breathe easy, as the official cast for the 2019 live-action adaptation was announced by Disney via Twitter.

Speculation finally ceased Wednesday (Nov. 1) about certain members of the cast. Beyoncé will be playing adult Nala, while South African actor John Kani will portray Rafiki.

The wise-cracking hyenas will be played by Eric Andre, Black Panther’s Florence Kasumba and Keegan-Michael Key. Rounding out the cast are JD McCrary (the featured artist on Childish Gambino’s “Terrified”) and Broadway actress Shahadi Wright Joseph, who will play young Simba and Nala.

As previously announced, Donald Glover will portray adult Simba, James Earle Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa and Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner will play fan favorites Timon and Pumbaa. Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the evil Scar, Alfre Woodard will play Sarabi, and John Oliver will voice Zazu.

The film will hit theaters on Jul. 19, 2019.

Twitter had some roaring good reactions to the news after the announcement. Check out some tweets below.

me: stop remaking Disney movies! *sees new Lion King cast* me: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH SEVENYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/GMtBjPjo1n — Mamaloo Akbar (@MamoudouNDiaye) November 1, 2017

Let me start an indie magazine with a circulation of 3k so Beyoncé will give me an interview when Lion King comes out — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 1, 2017

Lion King about to make a billion before one frame of film is even shot pic.twitter.com/bTLCOD8dYA — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 1, 2017

Hans Zimmer is scoring Lion King again as well. Hans Zimmer with Donald Glover and Beyonce pic.twitter.com/zIDvRwCRDk — Nobody (@LordBalvin) November 1, 2017