T.I. Calls Sammy Sosa’s Alleged Skin Bleaching “Self-Hate”

T.I. was captured by TMZ’s cameras and was asked about the recent pictures of Sammy Sosa, in which the former MLB player’s complexion is remarkably lighter than it was when he first gained prominence.

The rapper said that Sosa’s alleged skin-bleaching is due to “self-hate.”

Sosa spoke with ESPN Deportes over the summer, where he attributed his skin’s changes to a bleaching cream he uses to soften his skin.

“It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some,” he said. “I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.”

“What happened was that I had been using the cream for a long time and that, combined with the bright TV lights, made my face look whiter than it really is. I don’t think I look like Michael Jackson,” he continued.

