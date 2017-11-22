21 Savage’s well rounded take on hip-hop’s generational gap has garnered support from T.I., who dropped some much needed gems on the tiring debate.

In the wake of the death of buzzing rapper Lil Peep, rap’s drug use and the wave of rappers who praise them have come under fire. In what started as a back and forth between Pete Rock and Wacka Flocka, turned into a proclamation by the “Bank Account” rapper Tuesday (Nov. 21), where he explained how dropping raps about selling drugs and using them come from the same coin.

“If the message in the previous generation of rap was so good why did so many of our parents abandon us for crack? Why we still killing each other? Don’t use us as the scapegoat!,” he said via Twitter. “Our music is a reflection of what’s going on in our community and all we’re doing is using our talent to escape that community.”

Tip, who has gladly worked with acts like Young Thug, Kap G and Migos, supported the rapper’s statement and clarified the need for everyone to come together instead of picking each other’s work apart.

“Lil bro speaking real truth though,” he said via Instagram. “The fact of the matter is there’s been good, bad, great, mediocre artists, etc., in EVERY generation even ours (2000s). The Founding Era (80s) and the Golden Era of the 90s weren’t the only generation to make “user music” either.

Can anyone remember a lil album called The Chronic? Or hits like “Sippin On Some Sizzurp?” Regardless of the subject matter, this is their time. Couldn’t nobody tell us how to run ours, or make us sound how they thought we should.”

In the end, Tip hopes that the younger generation understands that not everyone gravitates towards the unknown with ease, meaning that it will take some time for the OG’s in the game to at least understand their perspective.

“Live ya life and do ya stuff young’n. Just bare with us and try to understand y’all ni**as kinda different and it’s going to take some getting used to. As the elders gotta understand their SUCCESS JUSTIFIES the CHANGE. The Numbers DON’T LIE!!! Can’t hate on that,” he added.

The case might not be closed, but at least there’s a healthy dialogue going.

