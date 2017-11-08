Tia Mowry Announces Pregnancy In The Simplest, Sweetest Way

We’ve essentially grown up with Sister, Sister stars Tia and Tamera Mowry. Nostalgia hits that soft spot so hard that when anything great happens to the notable twins, we’re excited as if they were our own family.

READ: Tia Mowry Confirms A ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In The Works

Tia announced her second pregnancy on Instagram Wednesday (Nov. 8) in the simplest, sweetest way. The actress and cookbook author was snapped smiling as her special men- husband Cory Hardrict and six-year-old son Cree- are seen kissing her ever growing belly. The caption was four red hearts, likely symbolizing her forthcoming family of four.

Mowry, 39, recently revealed that a Sister, Sister reboot could be in the works. With the news of her growing family taking center stage, we can only hope that there’s a story to be told in the show.