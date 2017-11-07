The Nov. 2017 lineup for Saturday Night Live has been announced, and Tiffany Haddish is one of the many familiar faces fans will share some laughs with this month. The breakout comedian will reportedly host SNL on Nov. 11, becoming the first black woman to do so in the comedy sketch’s history.

While Haddish will take over all hosting duties, Taylor Swift has reportedly been booked as the performer for the night. In celebration of the huge triumph, Haddish posted a photo on Instagram. “This Saturday, 11/11 on #SNL!! Can you believe I will be the very #first black female comedian host?!? #SheReady,” she announced.

Haddish rose to nationwide acclaim for her performance in the high-grossing and record-breaking comedy film, Girls Trip. The 37-year-old was able to stand out among top acts, including Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Following Haddish’s appearance, Chance the Rapper and Eminem are also set to host and perform, respectively.

Check out Tiffany’s Instagram post below and be sure to look out for the comedian on SNL on Nov. 11.