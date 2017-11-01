Timbaland Gives Fans Hint About His New Young Thug Collaboration

It’s no secret that Timbaland is a fan of Young Thug. Back in 2015, the super producer called on the Super Slimey rapper to throw down on “Didn’t Do It” off his King Stay King mixtape. Yesterday, Timbo spent Halloween in the studio and gave fans a taste of what to expect from his new collaboration with Thugger.

The title of the track has yet to be confirmed, but based on this clip, they can call it anything they want and it’ll still be a fire record. Are you ready for another Timbaland and Young Thug collabo?

Push play on the clip above and judge for yourself.