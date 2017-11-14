Tracee Ellis Ross will host this year’s American Music Awards, it was announced Tuesday (Nov. 14).

I couldn’t miss the @AMAs honoring my mom @DianaRoss this Sunday… so I’m hosting the show! Don’t miss it this Sunday at 8/7c on ABC! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/cDjPYVvn4a — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) November 14, 2017

The Black-ish star serving as emcee of the ABC music awards show makes the evening a family affair as Ross’ mother, Diana Ross, is already set to receive a lifetime achievement award and give a rare performance.

Additional performers set to take the stage Sunday night include BTS, Alessia Caraand Zedd, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons and Khalid, Demi Lovato, P!nk, Portugal. The Man, Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso ft. Florida Georgia Line and Watt.

Christina Aguilera will also pay tribute to Whitney Houston and the music from The Bodyguard with a performance in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, which is set for the same week as the awards ceremony.

The 2017 American Music Awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19, on ABC.