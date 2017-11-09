Traffic Wears ‘All Blue Everything’ On New Album Feat. Vince Staples, ScHoolboy Q And Others

We first heard Traffic on ScHoolboy Q’s “Tookie Knows II,” a song from Q’s Blank Face album. The Crip/MC was, and is, just as raw as his TDE comrade, spitting vivid tales about gang life in L.A.

Fast forward to 2017, the burgeoning rapper has released his brand new album, All Blue Everything via Keep It G Records. Topping out at 12-tracks, ABE is an action-packed shotgun ride through the gang-infested streets of L.A., and features ScHoolboy Q, Vince Staples, T.F., and others.

There’s nothing pretty about this project. Traffic’s raps are profoundly grainy. But more importantly, Traf’s aggressiveness is convincing and it sounds as if his bravery comes from an honest place.

Stream All Blue Everything below and cop it over at iTunes.