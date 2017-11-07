Watch Trav “Laying Low” From The Feds With Blac Youngsta and Don Q

As New York City’s own Trav gears up to release his new album, QRAK (pronounced “crack”/”Queens Raised A King”), he gives us the stunning visuals for its first single, “Layin Low,” featuring the rising Bronx newcomer, Don Q and Blac Youngsta.

The dramatic video features a dirty detective hunt down a drug-dealing fugitive inside what appears to be a boiler room while switching between Trav, Don Q, and Blac Youngsta mob with the goonies. As the detective finally catches his man, things go from 0 to 100 in its dramatic conclusion.

“Layin’ Low” is certainly another east coast meets down south banger as we hear Trav and Don Q set the mic ablaze with gritty bars about the dope game while Blac Youngsta adds his electrifying Memphis flavor to the mix.

Trav’s forthcoming album QRAK will be available on all streaming services and digital markets on Dec. 8. Fans can pre-order the album now.