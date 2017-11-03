Trick Daddy and Trina are back to remind folks that Miami’s overall vibe is like none other on their new single, “Paradise,” featuring Slip N Slide Records’ newest signee Mike Smiff. The OGs of Dade County allow the Perrine native to tell us his backstory while Trick & Trina take us on a refreshing trip through Miami from the slums of Liberty City to the lavish lifestyle on the beach.

“We just wanted to get a different vibe, something that’s fresh and smooth,” Trina told Billboard. “We wanted a different sound, not just the same old thing. Different ideas and songs that’s relevant to us right now for everyone to enjoy. Our old fans, the new fans that we’re bringing in, plus everyone that’s been rocking with us since day one. We’re just trying to make a collaborative album that everyone can enjoy, and it’s truly a different sound.”

READ: Reunited: Trick Daddy Announces Joint Album With Trina

With Touché and Bigg D on the beat, all three Slip N Slide rappers come through with an upbeat dedication to the paradise they live in to the tune of Meli’sa Morgan’s classic. After setting the mood with their first single “Smooth Sailing,” Trick & Trina bring the heat with “Paradise,” which serves as the second single from their first-ever collaborative album TNT.

“We’re going to do music for all walks of Earth,” Trick Daddy told Billboard about the album. “We want to do music to remind them of what we used to be. This album is really going to show them the true color of Miami, what we stand for and what we’re about.”

READ: Trick Daddy Calls Out Fake Gangster Rappers For Wearing Skinny Jeans

Mike Smiff has hit the ground running since the ink dried on his record deal with Slip N Slide Records. He dropped two new videos for street bangers like “Chase Dis Money” and “Set It Off,” and made his grand debut at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards in Miami Beach.

Trina is also preparing her sixth solo album The One, which was executively produced by Rico Love and features Tory Lanez, K. Michelle, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Dave East, Plies, Boosie Badazz, and more.

Trick & Trina are also set to star in “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” on VH-1, which airs in 2018. Listen to their new single featuring Mike Smiff below.