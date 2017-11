Trippie Redd and Lil’ Wop are just two of latest rappers to take the world by storm. Thanks to their organic fanbases and the almighty streaming services, these youngsters now have kids everywhere screaming their names

They released a new collaborative EP this week titled Angels & Demons. Stream the 5-track project below.