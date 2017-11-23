Trump Tried To Get Obama’s Turkey Pardons Overturned

Donald Trump can’t keep Obama’s name out of his mouth. During the annual White House tradition of pardoning a turkey on Tuesday (Nov. 22), Trump took the time out to express his interests in revoking every single one of Obama’s pardons. Unfortunately for him, that’s one policy he can’t mess with.

“As many of you know, I’ve been very active in overturning a number of executive actions by my predecessor,” Trump said at the pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden. “However, I have been informed by the White House counsel’s office that Tater and Tot’s pardons cannot, under any circumstances, be revoked. So we’re not going to revoke them. So Tater and Tot, you can rest easy.”

Although this is Trump’s inaugural turkey pardon, the tradition was originally started by former President George H.W. Bush in 1989, according to the White House Historical Association.

Drumstick, is reportedly the name of the lucky turkey who was given a pass on being the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner. According to the White House, he is 47 pounds, “tall and proud.” Trump also noted that he has a “very bright future ahead of him.” Unfortunately, we can’t say the same about our president.