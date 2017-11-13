Crooner Tunji Ige is back with a new upbeat track for anyone — and everyone — who has been hounding the Philly based artist on social media. Believe us, he has heard the calls and pleas loud and clear from fans. With additional vocals by Mike Muli, Tunji sings about the woman he wants to call his own on “Thing 4 You.”

“After a short hiatus….I’ve dropped my first song in almost a year!,” wrote Tunji on Instagram. “My team told me if we get 500 comments on this post we can shoot a video. Drop video emojis in the comments if you want to help make this happen.”

Tunji Ige’s “Thing 4 You” single is available on iTunes and all streaming services now.

