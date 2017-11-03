Twitter Employee Deactivates Trump’s Account During Their Last Day At Work
As a gift to the culture for their last day of work, a Twitter employee deleted President Donald Trump’s account.
READ Bootsy Collins Keeps It Real On ‘World Wide Funk,’ Trump & Faith
ABC News reports the moment happened Thursday (Nov. 3). The account was deactivated for 11 minutes, with his tweet beforehand addressing the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Twitter released a statement about the incident confirming that the account was secure. “The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored,” the statement read. “We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”
The investigation revealed that the account was actively deleted by an employee during their last day on the job.
A former senior employee at the company tells BuzzFeed News that plenty of employees have access to delete accounts. “It’s one click if you have the rights to access the tool,” they said. The notion worried some but not enough higher ups to make changes to the protocol. “There was discussion that for verified accounts or high profile ones, there’d be special protections (i.e. “2 keys”) but it was never implemented,” they added.
While Twitter’s headquarters fell into shambles, Trump continued to tweet and tweet.
Meanwhile, other users have tried to find the person responsible for the incident to give them a standing ovation.
If it makes you feel any better, not many of us use Twitter to begin with.
READ White House Press Secretary Claims Trump’s First Nine Months In Office Are Better Than Obama’s Presidency