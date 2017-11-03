As a gift to the culture for their last day of work, a Twitter employee deleted President Donald Trump’s account.

ABC News reports the moment happened Thursday (Nov. 3). The account was deactivated for 11 minutes, with his tweet beforehand addressing the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Twitter released a statement about the incident confirming that the account was secure. “The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored,” the statement read. “We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

The investigation revealed that the account was actively deleted by an employee during their last day on the job.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

A former senior employee at the company tells BuzzFeed News that plenty of employees have access to delete accounts. “It’s one click if you have the rights to access the tool,” they said. The notion worried some but not enough higher ups to make changes to the protocol. “There was discussion that for verified accounts or high profile ones, there’d be special protections (i.e. “2 keys”) but it was never implemented,” they added.

While Twitter’s headquarters fell into shambles, Trump continued to tweet and tweet.

The @TuckerCarlson opening statement about our once cherished and great FBI was so sad to watch. James Comey's leadership was a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Meanwhile, other users have tried to find the person responsible for the incident to give them a standing ovation.

When you delete Trump’s twitter account on you last day at Twitter pic.twitter.com/51f5FP3Tre — HoodieXillaValentine (@BlogXilla) November 3, 2017

For a brief moment Trump’s twitter was down & outside my window white nationalists were paying reparations to black people. Then I awoke. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) November 2, 2017

There's no telling what kind of diabolical mastermind shut off Trump's Twitter for 11 minutes. pic.twitter.com/VSszq0YjgR — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) November 3, 2017

Dear Twitter employee who shut down Trump's Twitter: You made America feel better for 11 minutes. DM me & I will buy you a Pizza Hut pizza. https://t.co/ruzaVBcQp1 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 3, 2017

Trump’s Twitter was deactivated by a “Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.” !!! pic.twitter.com/9xYfL9SAVE — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 3, 2017

