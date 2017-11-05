Tyrese Gibson can finally rest easy after it was reported the charges of child abuse leveled against him by his ex-wife Norma Gibson were dropped. On Saturday (Nov. 4) the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services closed their investigation into the alleged beating of his 10-year-old daughter Shayla, and announced it will not move forward with pressing charges against the 38-year-old.

During Tyrese’s legal woes, the singer/actor took to social media and broke down in tears begging the courts presumably to not take his fifth-grader away from him. The gloomy moment spawned many reactions on social media with some showing great sympathy and empathy, while others viewed his tears as opportunistic. Not too long after, the Power executive producer 50 Cent took to social media to troll The Fast & Furious actor and call him a “punk ass Coca-Cola kid.” Tyrese got wind of Fif’s comments and decided to take the high road.

“50, we’ve always been good. I guess I was hoping you would understand but it’s okay that you don’t,” The Black Rose artist captioned. “If this was for marketing, let me shamelessly plug your show…Let me get Dre on the phone because sometimes you would hope that folks know when to stop. “

We’re pretty sure Mr. Jackson hasn’t gotten wind of Tyrese’s rebuttal but when he does, we’ll let you know.