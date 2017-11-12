Tyrese Attributes Social Media Breakdown To Medicine Prescribed By A Psychiatrist

Tyrese has had a rough couple of weeks. After his ex-wife Norma Gibson leveled accusations against him that he abused their 10-year-old daughter, the Fast & The Furious actor took to social media to show his love for his child. Everything from flying a banner over his daughter’s school and sending a fruit basket and gifts, to standing outside a hotel wearing a black and pink hoodie that read “Shayla Rocks” were all documented events on social media.

However, many began to worry that something may have been wrong with the 38-year-old actor when he appeared on social media crying over potentially losing his daughter. Things then took an odd turn when the Black Rose artist took to Instagram to allege Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith loaned him $5 million to pay for the court fees, a claim a source close to the Smiths quickly denied.

On Saturday (Nov. 11) Tyrese took to social media once again to apologize for his behavior and say that while he was admittedly stressed about the situation surrounding his daughter, it was the medication prescribed  by a psychiatrist that caused his public meltdown.

“If you know me the way I know you do, then you know that something had to be wrong. I was not in my normal mind state,” the Transformers actor confessed.

11:11 today here’s my public apology – FYI contrary to false reports and narrative ! don’t have a mental illness, it was meds that was suggested to deal with the trauma of losing my daughter this way…. everything just changed. I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs……… because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online – I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m ready to get back to 100% – please don’t chalk this up as “oversharing” a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally. I’m so very sorry guys – please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father……….. This will NOT compromise my case…. This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with our fights and realities ”. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE. Romans 12:2 Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will. #ShaylaRocks.com

“I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online,” Tyrese captioned.

Tyrese’s apology comes after the Internet has created a plethora of memes using his breakdown as a way to illustrate a joke. Whether anyone believes him has remained to be seen.

