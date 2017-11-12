Tyrese has had a rough couple of weeks. After his ex-wife Norma Gibson leveled accusations against him that he abused their 10-year-old daughter, the Fast & The Furious actor took to social media to show his love for his child. Everything from flying a banner over his daughter’s school and sending a fruit basket and gifts, to standing outside a hotel wearing a black and pink hoodie that read “Shayla Rocks” were all documented events on social media.

However, many began to worry that something may have been wrong with the 38-year-old actor when he appeared on social media crying over potentially losing his daughter. Things then took an odd turn when the Black Rose artist took to Instagram to allege Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith loaned him $5 million to pay for the court fees, a claim a source close to the Smiths quickly denied.

On Saturday (Nov. 11) Tyrese took to social media once again to apologize for his behavior and say that while he was admittedly stressed about the situation surrounding his daughter, it was the medication prescribed by a psychiatrist that caused his public meltdown.

“If you know me the way I know you do, then you know that something had to be wrong. I was not in my normal mind state,” the Transformers actor confessed.

“I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online,” Tyrese captioned.

Tyrese’s apology comes after the Internet has created a plethora of memes using his breakdown as a way to illustrate a joke. Whether anyone believes him has remained to be seen.