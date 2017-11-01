Tyrese Cries Over Not Seeing His Daughter For Two Months In Newly Surfaced Video

Tyrese took to social media and cried over not seeing his 10-year-old daughter for the past two month due to a restraining order filed by his ex-wife Norma Gibson who alleged the 38-year-old actor abused their child.

TSR STAFF: Kyle Anfernee! @kyle.Anfernee Roommates let's take a moment and just pray for #Tyrese! The actor is no doubt going through a lot and it looks like his legal battle to see his daughter is starting to take a toll on him. _____________________________________ According to TMZ, Tyrese posted an emotional video on social media and spilled all the tea. He said he's been away from his 10-year-old daughter for too long and has been begging his ex-wife to drop the restraining order case against him. _____________________________________ Surprisingly, Tyrese says he has wealthy friends who have turned their backs on him during this rough time. Tyrese says he's been pleading in court to see his daughter but no one

While the above video was posted Wednesday (Nov. 1) at about 2:45 EST, Tyrese is seen wearing the same “Shayla Rocks” sweater he wore five days ago while standing outside of what looks like a hotel smoking a cigar.

In the above video, Tyrese is begging and pleading that his child isn’t taken away by the courts. In the time since the allegations have been leveled against him, Tyrese has taken extreme measures to prove his love for his daughter, which include reportedly flying a banner over her school while also sending gifts, balloons and a fruit basket. During a festival in Atlanta, Tyrese also dedicated a modified version of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” to Shayla.

Just last week, it was reported a judge granted The Fast & Furious actor a supervised visit with his 10-year-old for six hours. Yet the newly surfaced video has many worrying for the mental health of the singer and actor. Is Tyrese being treated unfairly by the media, or is he just a father sad over not seeing his daughter? Sound off in the comments below.