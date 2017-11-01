Tyrese took to social media and cried over not seeing his 10-year-old daughter for the past two month due to a restraining order filed by his ex-wife Norma Gibson who alleged the 38-year-old actor abused their child.

While the above video was posted Wednesday (Nov. 1) at about 2:45 EST, Tyrese is seen wearing the same “Shayla Rocks” sweater he wore five days ago while standing outside of what looks like a hotel smoking a cigar.

Silence speaks…………… Say hello to America’s nightmare #TheBlackCommitedFather google #ParentingAlianation and extreme Pathological #ENMESHMENT Yesterday I witnessed the death of 9 years of accusations it’s now just seen as a monologue #ShaylaRocks I repeat my angel #ShaylaRocks A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

In the above video, Tyrese is begging and pleading that his child isn’t taken away by the courts. In the time since the allegations have been leveled against him, Tyrese has taken extreme measures to prove his love for his daughter, which include reportedly flying a banner over her school while also sending gifts, balloons and a fruit basket. During a festival in Atlanta, Tyrese also dedicated a modified version of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” to Shayla.

Just last week, it was reported a judge granted The Fast & Furious actor a supervised visit with his 10-year-old for six hours. Yet the newly surfaced video has many worrying for the mental health of the singer and actor. Is Tyrese being treated unfairly by the media, or is he just a father sad over not seeing his daughter? Sound off in the comments below.