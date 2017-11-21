Tyrese Is Really Dragging This Whole Kidnapping Scheme Out

Tyrese may be claiming that he’s not crazy, but something is definitely off.

While there’s been a lot of reasons why the Fast and Furious actor has been making headlines lately, he most recently sparked interest after sharing a video of him allegedly kidnapping comedian, Michael Blackson in Beverley. It scared a couple folks at first, but we all know now it was just a stunt. Well, everyone knows, except for Tyrese. The artist is still parading around town with his fake captive, and it’s starting to get weird.

In a new video captured by TMZ on Monday night (Nov. 20), Tyrese was seen walking behind a seemingly frightened Blackson, while holding his collar. Although it’s fairly likely the two were just meeting up to grab a bite to eat, they kept the publicity stunt going on Instagram.

A video posted on Blackmon’s Instagram account, shows footage of Tyrese controlling the comedian’s every move. He leads all the way up to the moment Tyrese forced Blackson into an SUV. “ I’m not done with this n***a yet,” Tyrese said.

Early reports claim that LAPD paid a visit to Tyrese after viewing the staged videos on Blackmon’s account, according to TMZ. The officers reportedly retreated after finding out the videos were part of a huge joke.

Games and all, Tyrese was recently granted joint custody of his daughter, Shayla. So he might was to draw back on the silliness.