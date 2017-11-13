Reports are swirling that Terry Levich Ross, the lawyer of singer and actor Tyrese Gibson, has filed for substitution of attorney. This leaves the singer, who is embroiled in a court battle against his ex-wife Norma Gibson, to possibly represent himself in court on Tuesday unless he finds a replacement.

Page Six reports that it “wouldn’t be a surprise” if Gibson finds another attorney, but as of now, it looks like he’ll be on his own.

Gibson has been in the news for head-scratching behavior on social media, which he attributes to psych medication.

“This sh*t is completely out of my system,” he wrote on Instagram Saturday (Nov. 11) about his headline-making antics.

“I flushed these psych meds Down the toilet and I’m already back at 100% – please don’t chalk this up as ‘oversharing’ a lot of people were effected by what these psych meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology I’m so very sorry guys.”