To put it lightly, Tyrese has been going through some things. After posting a breakdown for all the world to see after going through a custody battle,

One little boy, Nyeeam Hudson (or @KINGNAHH on social media), came to his defense. “This is my dilemma,” the 12-year-old motivational speaker opined. “The whole world is so used to seeing negative images and negative stereotypes of fathers that when they see an actual father breaking down and showing compassion for his child, the world sees him and makes jokes about him. But when they see a different father who’s not there for their child, the world makes fun of him and calls him a deadbeat and they complain about it.”

He continued on with his well-delivered thoughts, asking how a man like Tyrese is supposed to handle his fatherly business when the world is teasing him for caring. Of course, Tyrese caught wind of his video and was moved. So moved, in fact, that he vowed to help him through Harvard University.

There was one caveat, however. He’s only be able to help the boy once Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alleged $5 million “take care of yourself” donation comes through. “Who ever this genius kid is just know that your full scholarship to Harvard University will be paid for as soon as my Will Smith Wire comes in,” Tyrese wrote on his Instagram. “Nothing will change if we don’t change it. He’s a game changer.”

This should be interesting.