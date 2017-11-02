After Tyrese had a heart-wrenching meltdown via Facebook over a heated custody battle for his 10-year-old daughter with ex-wife Norma Gibson, he’s confirmed that he’s doing OK, Essence reports.

In a recent video posted on Instagram, the acclaimed actor/singer took time to address his current emotional state.

“Contrary to what some of y’all may believe, I’m actually okay,” he said sporting a black shirt that reads, “Shayla Rocks.” “And I’m not putting this up to calm people down. If people are having conversations about what’s going on in my personal life… my private life has always been private. Do your research. Anybody who’s ever been in my life will tell you, ‘I’ve never seen him cry that way, I’ve never seen him have a meltdown.’”

“I’m not a singer, I’m not an actor, I’m not a producer, I’m not a writer, I’m not a celebrity. I’m a father. Okay? I’m a father, it’s a universal thing,” he continued. “So please, ladies, I love y’all. Our angels wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for y’all. But this is not about men vs. women. This is men vs. liars.”

In the first video released earlier this week, he pleaded for his child’s mother to not take his daughter away from him, stating it has been two months since he’s last seen her. “I’ve been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one’s listening cause no one’s in the courtroom,” he said.

Reportedly, court documents state that Norma Gibson accused the Black Rose artist of beating their daughter on August 19, 2017. She stated that the 39-year-old actor allegedly “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

Further details for this case are pending.