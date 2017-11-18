Tyrese Granted Shared Custody Of 10-Year-Old Daughter

Following weeks of Tyrese’s Instagram posts that outlined his battle for custody of his daughter, Shayla, the “Stay” singer can finally breathe a sigh of relief. According to the New York Post, a Los Angeles judge granted the 38-year-old shared custody of his 10-year-old with ex-wife, Norma Mitchell.

Judge Shelley Kaufman also decided to stop the enactment of a domestic violence restraining order that Mitchell filed against Tyrese in September, and deemed the claims that the latter physically harmed their daughter were “100 percent unsubstantiated.” A source tells the news site that Tyrese was emotionally overwhelmed when the judge announced the custody decision.

Once he publicly shared the news on his controversial IG account, the Fast & Furious franchise actor said this marks the “first day of” his life and he’s been cleared “of claims and accusations that has followed me for the last 10 years.” As for his “meltdown” on the Internet over the last few weeks, the Hollywood actor said a “particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online.”

The 50/50 custody will commence at the top of 2018.