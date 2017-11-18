Tyrese Granted Shared Custody Of 10-Year-Old Daughter
Following weeks of Tyrese’s Instagram posts that outlined his battle for custody of his daughter, Shayla, the “Stay” singer can finally breathe a sigh of relief. According to the New York Post, a Los Angeles judge granted the 38-year-old shared custody of his 10-year-old with ex-wife, Norma Mitchell.
Judge Shelley Kaufman also decided to stop the enactment of a domestic violence restraining order that Mitchell filed against Tyrese in September, and deemed the claims that the latter physically harmed their daughter were “100 percent unsubstantiated.” A source tells the news site that Tyrese was emotionally overwhelmed when the judge announced the custody decision.
Once he publicly shared the news on his controversial IG account, the Fast & Furious franchise actor said this marks the “first day of” his life and he’s been cleared “of claims and accusations that has followed me for the last 10 years.” As for his “meltdown” on the Internet over the last few weeks, the Hollywood actor said a “particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online.”
While waiting on the judgement I was broken and on edge and I overheard NoRMA and her lawyer in the courts room casually discussing getting their nails done?? They’ve been in court and have had no time for Nails?? Really?? That casual..?? Me without Shayla for 80+ days and it’s about your nails????? Michale Moore, Netflix, Tim Cooke of Apple – I got over 400 hours of logged and captured footage this will be bigger than Avatar cause “Fathers” and the lack of support in the courts is a universal issue – go to My FaceBook.com/TYRESE I just posted a clip you must see now – TMZ most will never put up a post to say thank you but I will you have given a well balanced and TRUE sequence of what has taken place every step of the way….. Today is the first day of my life……. 100% exonerated of claims and accusations that has followed me for the last 10 years……… go to #ShaylaRocks.com and #VoltronTravel.com download the phone app called ClearVue in the App Store got to my FaceBook.com/TYRESE no pride no ego today is the start of me turning me and my families life around – thank you Jesus for delivering on what you promised to stand on TRUTH DON’t bend and don’t accept what they offered…. NoRMA ask yourself since you hate SO much why are you still holding onto my last name???? You’re NOT a Gibson your name is NORMA MITCHELL – There are only 3 real Gibson’s from my side…. Shayla Gibson, TYRESE Gibson and my real wife Samantha Lee Gibson – period #LevelUp For those of you who counted me out………. that’s cool…….. Clearly you can’t count, that Capricorn bounce back spirit is very real…… Seeds can’t grow until their #buried deep in the ground – I made some choices and certain choices were made that tried to bury me……… I feel better, stronger and blessed and look forward to many many great things…….. this was a rough season but these seasons don’t last forever………. At the end of every storm comes a rainbow you just have to look UP for your blessings and go get it!!!!!! #Focussed #Ambition #Capricorn #NeverDownForLong
The 50/50 custody will commence at the top of 2018.