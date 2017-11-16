Tyrese’s Money Woes Reportedly Stem From Living Beyond His Means

Tyrese
Tyrese Gibson’s emotional breakdown on social media featured a laundry list of troubles like his legal battle regarding his daughter, resulting money troubles. While the entertainer has pointed at everyone from his child’s mother to Dwayne Johnson, the culprit might be himself.

On Thursday (Nov. 16) Page Six shared that the actor is overspending nearly every month. Gibson reportedly makes $105,686 per month but shells out $107,576. In his tearful viral clip, the singer said he pays $13,000 in legal fees. His lawyer, who charges $700 an hour, has made $68,055 from Gibson. It was recently reported he’s looking to represent himself in his child custody case. He reportedly still owes the lawyer $133,750.

Ty spends $7,500 in child care, $9,744 for groceries and household supplies and $3,112 for clothes per month. Aside from his pricey legal fees, he spends $24,859 a month for maintenance and repair on his home. It’s unknown what the other half of the funds go to.

His lavish home includes a Benihana-style resturant that celebrities like Aziz Ansari have fawned over.

Speaking to People in March, Tyrese shared how that he created the resturant, as well as a few other luxury hangouts in his home to accommodate his fellow famous friends.

“With this level of people, they can’t necessarily go to public restaurants in L.A.,” he said. “You can’t eat a piece of salmon with mashed potatoes in a restaurant without feeling like somebody’s filming. So that became the motivation to create this world in my backyard where people could finally feel like they could be around girls and vibe and music and energy.”

Despite people in his pockets, Ty is keeping his head up.

“The first thing you should do this morning is thank God,” he said in an Instagram post early Thursday. While quoting a Bible verse, he also included images from his 2006 film, Annapolis. “You didn’t have to grow up and face challenges as the WHOLE WORLD watches and throws stones. Look up to the sky and call on JESUS it’s real.”

