Uncle Murda has been delivering high octane music for the streets throughout the second half of 2017 from his forthcoming project, Don’t Come Outside Vol. 1. This time, he drops the latest collabo with Dave East for the menacing, “Tonite.”

The Brooklyn and Harlem tag-team deliver perhaps one of Murda’s most sinister tracks from the album as they spit lyrical murda-grams toward the opposition with amazing chemistry. Dave East especially goes off with bars like, “Cough up ya blood just to see what it taste like/It look better lettin’ it go when it’s broad daylight/ Yo, Uncle Murda, we can’t find a ni**a, get his uncle murdered/Bundle serving, body for body that’s just another person.”

LISTEN: Uncle Murda & Jadakiss Pays Homage To The Underworld On “No More”

“Tonite” is motivational music,” he tells Hot New Hip Hop. “If you got beef, meaning if you got an issue and you listen to this track somebody might get shot that night. This ain’t no squashing the beef music; this is aggressive music! Dave East is my guy – I told him I needed him on this, I sent him the record and he sent it right back! Be on the lookout for the video; it’s coming soon!”

Uncle Murda also added more details about his new project as he elaborated on how it came about, why he pushed his Lenny Grant project back, and how much of an impact the music will have on the streets.

“Don’t Come Outside- Volume 1 came about because I pushed my Lenny Grant project back after playing some music for 50 Cent,” he said. “Fifty wants to give it a bigger and better look when the time was right; that’s how good the music is motherf**kers–it’s timeless music. So I decided to put out Don’t Come Outside so GMG, ATM & The Unit can dictate policy on the streets and get y’all ready for what’s about to come.”

LISTEN: Bodega Bars: Dave East & V Don Go Mental On New Song, “Bipolar”

He added that Don’t Come Outside will feature 50 Cent, Jadakiss, Young Dolph, Dave East, Maino, Don Q, and Trick Trick.

The new album will be avalible on all streaming platforms and digital markets on Friday (Nov. 24). Pre-order on iTunes now.